Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Up 9.3%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 50,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 43,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Creative Realities Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Creative Realities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

