Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Up 9.3%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 50,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 43,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Creative Realities Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Creative Realities
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
