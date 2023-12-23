Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.03 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

