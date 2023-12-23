Critical Analysis: Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hesai Group and RINO International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 246.24%. Given Hesai Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than RINO International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hesai Group and RINO International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $1.72 billion 0.62 -$43.61 million ($0.54) -15.78 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About RINO International

(Get Free Report)

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.