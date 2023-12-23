CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 1,399 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $255.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,259.79, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

