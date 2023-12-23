CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 22,825 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,928,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRWD opened at $255.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,259.79, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

