CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.63. 1,801,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,259.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.