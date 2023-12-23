CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Michael Sentonas Sells 10,321 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Sentonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00.

CRWD stock opened at $255.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

