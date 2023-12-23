CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $20.60. CSP shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 12,556 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CSP during the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSP during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CSP during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSP by 112.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

