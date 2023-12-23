CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,262,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.