CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

