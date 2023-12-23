CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $247,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $279,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 11.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

