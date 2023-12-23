Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CFO Sells $16,320.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $16,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,919 shares in the company, valued at $713,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Trigilio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Jeffrey Trigilio sold 398 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $3,271.56.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,926 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $15,042.06.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 186.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 402.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

