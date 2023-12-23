Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CFO Sells $16,320.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $16,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,919 shares in the company, valued at $713,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Trigilio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Jeffrey Trigilio sold 398 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $3,271.56.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,926 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $15,042.06.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 0.3 %
Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 186.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 402.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
