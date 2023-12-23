CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $78.76. 6,079,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

