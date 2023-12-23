CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 13,551 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $18,700.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 106,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 925,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

Further Reading

