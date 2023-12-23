Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $361.88

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.88 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 396.50 ($5.01). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.91), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.45) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Dalata Hotel Group
In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Gervaise Slowey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($34,526.37). Corporate insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dalata Hotel Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.