Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $361.88

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.88 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 396.50 ($5.01). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.91), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.45) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dalata Hotel Group

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £866.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.57 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Gervaise Slowey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($34,526.37). Corporate insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dalata Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.