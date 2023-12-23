Darktrace (LON:DARK) Trading Down 7.3%

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 330.80 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.41). 3,359,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,258,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.10 ($4.76).

DARK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 260 ($3.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,021.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.49), for a total transaction of £355,000 ($448,969.27). 58.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

