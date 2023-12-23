Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 414.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,020.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,986,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,500.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,242 shares of company stock worth $73,097,800 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

