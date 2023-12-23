Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,453 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.5% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.