Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 34,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

