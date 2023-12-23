Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $168.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $168.84.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.