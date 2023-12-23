DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

