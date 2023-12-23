Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 105.4% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

