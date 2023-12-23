DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

