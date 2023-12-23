Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Boosted by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,302 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

