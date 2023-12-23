Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.38

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $35.48. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 1,339,351 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $295.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.