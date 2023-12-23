Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 5,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

