DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 242.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

