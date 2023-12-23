Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

