Donegal Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of -0.02. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.17 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.08%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

