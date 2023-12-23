Donegal Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Price Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $469.82 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of -0.02. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.17 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.08%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Donegal Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donegal Group news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.