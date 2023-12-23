Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Shares Down 0.4%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.21 and last traded at $87.21. Approximately 722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.