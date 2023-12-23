Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Shares Down 0.4%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.21 and last traded at $87.21. Approximately 722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

