DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 34,163 shares traded.
DriveItAway Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
DriveItAway Company Profile
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
Featured Stories
