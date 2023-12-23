Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

