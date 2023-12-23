Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Shares Down 12%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) traded down 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.05. 41,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 20,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 74.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 45.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 56,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

