Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DLNG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.