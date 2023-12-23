Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $238.64 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

