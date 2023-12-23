ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.20

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.20 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.42). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 10,988 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5,525.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.34.

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider David Hallas purchased 37,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £40,024.54 ($50,619.12). 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ECO Animal Health Group

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.