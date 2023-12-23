Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edify Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 105,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

