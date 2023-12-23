Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,587 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $169.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

