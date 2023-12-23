Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,784,225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 981.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 41.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.70% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $265,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 237,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 772,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.