Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.