Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Invests $15.31 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 167,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

