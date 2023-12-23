Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $219.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

