Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

