Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Elastic makes up approximately 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Elastic worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,867 shares of company stock worth $16,963,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Elastic Stock Down 0.4 %

ESTC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.85. 974,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

