Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELV traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $466.59. The company had a trading volume of 613,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,864. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

