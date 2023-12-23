Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

