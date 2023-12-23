Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.49. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 712,472 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 543,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

