Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $51.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.96.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Institutional Trading of Enbridge
Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %
Enbridge stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
