Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.65

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.65 and traded as low as $83.94. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 13,029,147 shares traded.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.